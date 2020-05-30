David Walliams looks unrecognisable with blonde hair – see the stunning picture

David Walliams treated fans to a rare childhood photo on Friday, sharing the sweet snap on his Instagram Stories.

The gorgeous picture shows a very young David with light blonde hair and bangs, whilst wearing a brown shirt and white trousers. The star, 48, can be seen sitting on a swing, presumably outside in the family garden. It's not the first time the Britain's Got Talent star has shared this sweet snap, back in 2017 he shared it in full, showing his sister standing next to him. "Me & my sister yesterday," he wrote alongside it.

The comedian is very private and rarely speaks about his family, although last year he delighted fans when he shared a picture of his mum and sister during his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote: "My mum and sister wanted a picture with @robbiewilliams and someone had to ruin it."

MORE: David Walliams shares rare glimpse inside minimalist London home

Most recently, David has opened up about life in lockdown with his son Alfred. While appearing on This Morning earlier this month, the Little Britain star revealed to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield how he and Alfred have been bonding more while living in isolation.

"I have enjoyed having a bit more time than usual because normally I'm here, there and everywhere, but at the moment obviously I'm at home so I can write all day and all night [...] and then other times I'm looking after my son and home schooling which has been fun," he said. On how he was finding home schooling his seven-year-old, David explained: "I only have one child, and he's seven years old so I probably have it easier than lots of [other] parents […] but I've really enjoyed it."

MORE: Britain's Got Talent star David Walliams on love and sexuality

David also explained how fortunate he feels in his position to be spending more time with his son, adding: "But I realise I'm very lucky in lots of ways, because of success in my life, I haven't got anything to complain about and I've really enjoyed the extra time with my son and I will probably miss [him] when he has to go back to school."