Piers Morgan hilariously falls off a chair live on air – watch video

Piers Morgan had a little accident on Friday as he fell off a high chair whilst taking part in the Paddy Power Golf Shootout. Thankfully for all, the clip was caught on camera and the Good Morning Britain presenter was more than happy to share it with the world.

"To everyone desperate for some 'positive' news, here's me falling off a chair today. Hope you enjoy it as much as @flintoff11 did," he captioned the hilarious clip.

The video shows Piers sitting on a chair and quickly falling backwards, much to his friend Freddie Flintoff's delight, who can be seen enthusiastically celebrating the incident. "Oh, we've got a man overboard, Freddy Flintoff did you do that on purpose," the narrator can be heard saying.

Piers can be seen laughing and wondering if the moment had been filmed. "Please tell me you didn't get that on camera?" he asks the film crew.

He later tried to blame Freddie for tampering with his chair. "You could have broken my back!" he told Freddie, who quickly replied: "I wish I had something to do with it. I'll be watching that a few times in the car on the way home."

Piers' fun day out comes on his day off from GMB. Friday's show was incredibly emotional as Kate Garraway was interviewed by her colleagues Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh about her husband Derek Draper's coronavirus battle.

Whilst talking about the incredibly hard time she and her kids have experienced, Kate praised her colleague Piers, who has helped her enormously.

Kate explained: "I think very early on, I spoke to Piers and he said 'Right, come on Garraway, you're a journalist. This is the story of your life. Your focus now is Derek, you've got to fight for Derek, you've got to get all the information you can. And that actually really helped because I thought 'I've got a job'. Because we were in freefall."