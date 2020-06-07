Watch your weekly good news fix with I'm A Celebrity's Georgia Toffolo From Ash the koala to a groundbreaking power station, see what else has been making Toff feel positive

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is back again to bring you some of the good news that has been happening around the world this week. From her London home, the I'm A Celebrity jungle queen presents her favourite positive stories that have been making her smile, from the first baby koala born since the Australian bush fires to an amazing renewable power station. Watch the video below to hear more about these and more good news stories that Toff's been loving this week. And don't forget to let Toff know of any wonderfully uplifting things that are making you smile by emailing her at toff@hellomagazine.com.

Loading the player...

Do you have some Good News you'd like to shout about? Email our Good News ambassador Toff at toff@hellomagazine.com to share your story and visit our Good News channel for more feel-good stories.