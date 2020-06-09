Steph McGovern has once again given her fans a rare insight into her home life with her partner amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Taking to her Twitter page on Monday, the star of The Steph Show confessed she was trying to improve her culinary skills - however, with not much luck! "I have always avoided cooking," she shared. "Fortunately my partner is a fab cook. BUT given I am not working much at the mo and she is, I thought it right to take on more domestic duties."

Revealing she has taken the role of head chef in their household, Steph added: "I am now regularly making food. And I can reveal after three months... I am still [rubbish] at it." One fan then asked the journalist which was her best "bad" dish, to which she replied: "The 'best' one is eggs on toast. I know that's not hard, but I am soooo proud of myself for actually being able to boil an egg."

Other followers were quick to applaud Steph on her efforts – even though the results weren't as good as she expected them to be. "It doesn't matter, it's very much appreciated," wrote one, while another remarked: "Gold star for trying and persevering though." A third post read: "If it's made with love it will be delicious."

The journalist shares a baby daughter with her partner

Meanwhile, Steph tends to keep her relationship out of the public eye – so this anecdote was very much a welcome surprise. While her girlfriend's name hasn't been revealed, it is known that she works as a TV executive. During lockdown, the 37-year-old presenter - who welcomed a baby daughter with her partner last year - launched her new TV programme, The Steph Show, from the Yorkshire home she shares with her family. However, last month, the series was put on pause so it can return from Channel 4's studios in Leeds, as was originally planned.

