Strictly's Neil Jones reveals why he and Katya are not divorced yet The couple announced their separation in August 2019

Strictly's Neil and Katya Jones shocked fans when they announced their separation nearly a year ago, but the British professional dancer has now revealed the reason why they haven't officially divorced yet.

Speaking to The Sun, the 38-year-old, who maintains a friendly relationship with his ex Katya, revealed it was simply because they are not in any rush.

MORE: The Strictly Come Dancing Curse: the couples that met, survived and split in the ballroom

Katya and Neil announced their separation nearly a year ago

"We're still not divorced. It's a thing we're trying to sort out but we haven't started the process yet," he said.

He continued to explain: "A lot of the places are not working because of the coronavirus. Everything is on hold. But we're not in any rush."

In the personal interview, Neil also revealed why he and Katya decided to part ways back in August 2019, confirming it had nothing to do with her kiss with her Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

"We found that we'd grown apart like people do, so we were like, 'OK, let's go our separate ways'. We are lucky that we don't have kids," he told the publication.

The pair have remained the best of friends

"It had nothing to do with what happened [with Seann]."

He added: "We were moving in different directions but we are friends again now. Katya is a great girl and I've got nothing bad to say about her."

SEE: Strictly Come Dancing professionals' best wedding and engagement photos

Neil and Katya continue to have a wonderful relationship, something which was clear to see last month when the Russian native took to Instagram to publicly pay tribute to Neil on his 38th birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH Katya Jones reveal what Neil used to say about having a baby

Sharing two pictures on her Instagram, one of him and another one of the pair together, Katya wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS TOP LAD!!! May creative juices always flow, may the dreams progressively grow, may Liverpool stay top crew, may the fourth be with you! Much love."

And a few weeks before, Katya shared a sweet snapshot showing her FaceTiming her ex and their dog, Crumbles. "Hello @miss_crumblejones. Look at her," she wrote across the image, adding several red heart emojis too. The picture showed their pet dog's full face, but Neil's unmistakable red hair could be spotted in the corner of the snap.