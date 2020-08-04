Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable with brown hair in throwback photo The Strictly star looked so different!

We can't get over how different Dianne Buswell used to look!

The Strictly star shared an incredible throwback photo of herself on Tuesday, and her famous bright red locks are nowhere in sight!

Simply captioned: "Major throwback," the Australian dancer could be seen posing alongside two friends, and her hair is a dark shade of brown.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

Dressed in a fitted black denim dress and smiling from ear to ear, Dianne certainly takes the trophy for throwback of the year.

Dianne looks so different!

The 31-year-old is known for mixing up her style on a frequent basis, and often models new looks on Instagram.

But in July, Dianne made a permanent change when she debuted what might just be her shortest hair yet.

"This is not a drill! I finally cut my hair and I'm not doing any fancy hair hack this time it's the real deal!Thank you to my hairdresser @vickyhairreinvented you are the best #myhairdresseristhebest @greatlengthsuk @larrykinghair," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her new, shoulder-length bob.

What's more, Dianne captured the moment that her boyfriend Joe Sugg saw her new look, posting a video of his reaction to her YouTube channel.

"Look at that," he shouted. "I really like it, yeah cool… It's like shorter at the back and long at the front." To which, Dianne asked: "Do you think it suits me?" He replied: "Yeah, do you like it?" The dancer answered: "Yeah, it feels really fresh, it feels light."

"It's more longer than I thought," added Joe. "I definitely approve… I actually really like it." Asked whether he prefers it to her original hair, the YouTube sensation said: "Yeah, I think it's good to switch things up. I think it looks really beautiful, I really like it."

