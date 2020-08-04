Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo with sisters Leslie and Lynda to mark special occasion The Jenny from the Block hitmaker grew up in the Bronx with her sisters

Jennifer Lopez has a close relationship with her siblings, and while her younger sister Lynda often make red carpet appearances as a renowned journalist, her older sister Leslie prefers to keep a low profile. However, over the weekend, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker delighted fans after sharing some rare pictures of the three of them together to mark National Sisters Day. Jennifer posted a collage on Instagram Stories, featuring a sweet childhood photo in the middle, surrounded by more recent snapshots of the siblings. J-Lo is the middle child of David and Guadalupe Lopez, and her family grew up in the Bronx, New York.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares rare family photo of husband Barack and their daughters

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez introduces new family member during lockdown

Jennifer previously opened up about her upbringing during a joint appearance with Lynda on BUILD in 2017. When asked whether they used to fight as children, Lynda replied: "Not me and her, but you know there's three of us right? When we were kids those two would beat up on me."

Jennifer responded: "We did not beat up on you. We were all very close in age – don't imagine us on a child infant, it wasn't like that, she's a year and a half younger than me okay!"

Jennifer Lopez shared sweet photos of herself with sisters Lynda and Leslie

The Bronx still holds a special place in Jennifer's heart, and the star goes back to the Big Apple as much as she can. The Hustlers star now has a holiday home in the Hamptons, and over the weekend, she joined fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, 12, for a visit to the city, where they spent time in Central Park.

READ: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside family's home in Australia

Alex shared photos from their time on Instagram, alongside the caption: "There’s no city on earth like the Big Apple. The people. The energy. The strength and resilience, even in the toughest of times. Enjoyed some positive vibes in the city with family this week. #NYC."

J-Lo recently shared a throwback photo of herself with Lynda and daughter Emme

The star and her family have been spending the past few weeks in the Hamptons, and celebrated Independence Day there with J-Lo's family, as well as the star's 51st birthday at the end of July.

Prior to that, Jennifer and Alex had been isolating at their home in Miami. The celebrity couple have enjoyed spending quality time with each other and their children during the pandemic, and have been keeping fans updated on what they've been getting up to on social media.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.