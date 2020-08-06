Tess Daly and Vernon Kay looked very much in love as they posed for a gorgeous selfie during their recent summer holiday. The notoriously private couple, who headed off to France for some rest and relaxation with their family, were seen smiling towards the camera with their heads close together.

"Wishing it was last week and this was our view... what a treat that was @vernonkay," gushed the Strictly Come Dancing presenter. It seems the pair enjoyed a road trip through France, stopping off at places such as Théoule-sur-Mer and Dijon.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments, with one writing: "So gorgeous! You two love birds." Another remarked: "Very handsome couple!" A third person stated: "You are such a beautiful couple! Xx."

Vernon and Tess tied the knot in 2013 and raise daughters Phoebe, 15, and Amber, ten, together. The pair are notoriously private about their marriage. However, during a recent interview, TV star Vernon confessed life in lockdown has had an incredible impact on their marriage.

Tess and husband Vernon Kay posed for this cute selfie in Cannes

"At first it took a lot of getting used to because we do enjoy our freedoms, the simple things like just nipping to the shop or going out for a beer with your mates and general social gatherings that you take for granted and once they've gone you think, 'Right, what am I going to do?'" he told the Humans of XS Manchester podcast.

"The positive thing is that it's enabled us as a family to really get to know each other even better than you would as a family."

Over the years, their relationship has been under scrutiny, with both parties admitting that marriage isn't all plain sailing. The admission comes after Vernon confessed to texting glamour model Rhian Sugden in 2010 and again in 2015.

The couple have been married since 2003

"When you think about it when you're in a relationship, a working relationship, you wake up, you go to work, you get back and you have your dinner, kids doing their homework, you go to bed. So you only really see each other for four or five hours in a day, if that," the doting dad explained.

He added: "When you're in lockdown and you're spending 24/7 with each other it really gives you the chance to really kind of re-connect and get to know each other better, not better, but you really get under the skin of your relationships with your kids and your missus."