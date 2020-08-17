Goldie Hawn looks unrecognisable with pixie cut in unearthed school photos The Oscar-winning actress shot to fame in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in 1968

Goldie Hawn is renowned for her long, blonde hair, but during her time at secondary school, the award-winning actress rocked a short pixie cut. The Hollywood star's year book photos from her time at Montgomery Blair High School, Maryland, have been colourised by MyHeritage, revealing the star to be an active member of the theatre and drama societies. The mother-of-three left school in 1964 and went on to study drama at American University in Washington, before dropping out to run a ballet school, which she also taught at. Goldie's early career saw her work as a professional dancer in New York and California, before landing her first major role in Rowan & Martins Laugh-In in 1968.

The actress has received many accolades for her work, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Cactus Flower in 1969, where she played Toni Simmons. Other notable films that Goldie has starred in include There's a Girl in My Soup, Butterflies Are Free, The Sugarland Express, The First Wives Club, and The Christmas Chronicles. In 2017, she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Goldie is a doting mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson from her marriage to Bill Hudson, and Wyatt Russell, who she shares with Kurt Russell. In April, Oliver and Kate appeared in the After Show from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where they talked about their relationship with their mum. When asked who was Goldie's favourite child, they both pointed to Oliver without hesitation.

Goldie and Kurt have been together since Valentine's Day 1983, and celebrated 37 years together in February. The celebrity couple are often asked about marriage, and Goldie previously revealed their reasons for not tying the knot.

Speaking on Loose Women in 2015, the actress said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other. For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

