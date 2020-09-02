Lisa Kudrow announces exciting family news, as Jennifer Aniston shows support The Phoebe Buffay actress is incredibly proud of her cousin!

Lisa Kudrow is notoriously private about her personal life and rarely posts on social media. However, the Friends star made sure to tell her fans how proud she was of her talented cousin, following the release of her new book, Love Sold Separately.

Taking to Instagram, the Phoebe Buffay actress shared a photo of her cousin Ellen Meister's novel, and wrote in the caption: "This is such a fun breezy read. And @ellenmeister is my cousin! Woohoo."

MORE: Lisa Kudrow has the sweetest photo of son Julian inside her study

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow tunes into Friends during lockdown

Lisa's followers were quick to react to the news, including her good friend and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, who was one of the first to like the post.

Others commented, with one writing: "I have read this and it is amazing," while another wrote: "Can't wait to check this out." A third added: "Oh yay, I will have to check this out."

READ: Lisa Kudrow looks unrecognisable with brown hair in photo with her mum

Lisa Kudrow celebrated the release of her cousin's new book

During the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa has been keeping a relatively low profile, but delighted fans back in June after taking part in a Friends Q&A with Jennifer for Variety's YouTube channel.

The pair were both at their respective homes as they chatted via a video link, and opened up about the much-anticipated Friends reunion show, which has been postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

Jennifer told her co-star that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Lisa with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

MORE: Lisa Kudrow shares glam photo inside her spotless kitchen

Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, teasing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things."

The mother-of-one has been staying at her home in Beverly Hills over the past few months with her son Julian and husband Michael Stern.

Fans can't wait for the much-anticipated Friends reunion show

At the beginning of the lockdown, the family temporarily separated as Michael stayed at their second property in Palm Springs, which was having work done to it.

Lisa opened up about her family's situation during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in May. When asked about her quarantine situation, the actress explained that she was with her husband "sometimes" and joked that it was the "best way for a marriage to work."

The star said: "We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was a lockdown so we just stayed put. But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.