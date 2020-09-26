Loose Women's Jane McDonald reveals husband left her to save her career

Jane McDonald has opened up about the end of her marriage to second husband, Henrik Brixen, revealing that he left her in order to save her career. The former Loose Women panellist first met Henrik while she was filming the BBC show The Cruise, with Henrik working as a plumber on board the ship at the time.

The pair went on to marry in 1998, with their wedding featured in the fly-on-the-wall series. Henrik subsequently took over managing Jane's blossoming career – but after four years, decided to call time on the marriage amid concerns he would prevent Jane from being successful.

Jane McDonald pictured with second husband Henrik Brixen in 1998

"Henrik tried his very very best and he was brilliant at what he did, but he didn’t know the industry," 55-year-old Jane, who has been married twice, revealed to the Mirror. "We'd come to a point where Henrik had made quite a few enemies and he said, 'If I don’t leave you, you are never going to have a career.' And that is why I never talk about Henrik in a bad light at all because he was the one that walked out of the marriage to save my career."

The star has since gone on to enjoy great success; she appeared on Loose Women for ten years, has performed in Las Vegas, and was recently nominated for her first TV BAFTA for Cruising With Jane McDonald. She has also found love again, after reconnecting with her childhood boyfriend, Eddie Rothe, a former drummer with the 1960s band The Searchers. The couple, who dated for six months in the 1980s, reconnected in 2008 after a chance meeting at the ITV studios.

The Loose Women star has since found love again with childhood boyfriend Eddie Rothe

In an interview with the Daily Mail in 2011, Jane opened up about their romance and engagement, saying: "Ed's been so patient. He's fantastic, adorable and were having such a great time together.

"We're not rushing to get married… I feel like I've woken up and all of a sudden it is all happening. I am genuinely having fun again. I'm more confident than ever and I've got a fantastic man who makes me laugh every day."