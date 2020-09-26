Simon Cowell reveals heartbreaking fears for son Eric

Simon Cowell has given a rare interview about his family life, and the conversation quickly turned to his five-year-old son Eric, who he shares with partner Lauren Silverman. The Britain's Got Talent judge told The Mail on Sunday that he had thought about calling Eric Simon, but chose to name him after his own dad instead.

"I do think we made the right call. It would have been too much to inflict Simon on him," he admitted. The doting dad added that his number one fear for Eric was him getting bullied. "And him getting bullied is what I dread most," he said.

Simon Cowell and his son Eric

He continued: "There are two things that worry me about him growing up. One is stress. Children are under so much stress – with homework, pressure. I really don't want that for him. The second thing is bullying. It terrifies me. If there's even a whiff of it, I don't think I could handle it." Simon is no doubt a hands-on dad, and regularly takes Eric to work with him on Britain's Got Talent.

The TV personality revealed that his son thinks that he is already working on the show after he asked him whether he would like to follow in his dad's footsteps. Simon said: "He said: 'What do you mean? I already have a job. I come to the studio don't I?' I had to point out to him that there's more to what I do than just pitching up."

Eric and his famous parents

In March, Eric celebrated his fifth birthday, and enjoyed a dinner with his mum Lauren and her friend Teri Seymour and Terri's daughter Coco – who was also celebrating her birthday. The pair were pictured on social media having a wonderful time blowing out the candles on their cake. While Simon and Lauren spend a lot of their time in America, Simon bought a house in south London at the beginning of the year for his family to relocate to.

He reportedly splashed out £15million on a new six-bedroom house in Wimbledon, London, so that he is closer to a school chosen for Eric, however, a spokesperson has since denied that the move is of because of this. A spokesperson said: "Simon and Lauren chose to move because they really like the area - there’s been no decision made yet on schools."

