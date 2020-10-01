Martin Lewis reveals agony after wife Lara Lewington has operation The money saving expert wasn't allowed to go to hospital

Martin Lewis has expressed his heartache after not being able to accompany his wife Lara Lewington to hospital on Thursday.

The This Morning money saving expert took to Twitter to share his agony with his followers, writing: "Strange leaving home today to walk to the studio, as Mrs MSE (@LaraLewington) is off to hospital for a shoulder operation.

"I'm not allowed to go with her in current climes, but I'll race from the studio tonight to pick her up (luckily it coincides with release time) happy and healthy I hope."

WATCH: Martin Lewis gets a lesson in pouting from his wife!!

Upon seeing her husband's tweet, she shared: "Thanks for all the lovely responses, looking forward to having two fully functioning shoulders again! Entertainment suggestions welcomed - it's gotta be trashy or true, or both." [sic]

Fans of the couple rushed to send suggestions and offer words of support, with one writing: "Best wishes, if anything hospitals are all a lot cleaner than before. Get her favourite meal for tomorrow, and some soup tonight. Good luck with it all, and don't worry too much."

Another joked: "Best wishes for all to go smoothly and a speedy recovery, do what you're told and let Martin wait on you hand and foot."

Lara is in hospital for an operation on her shoulders

The financial expert has been married to the Click reporter since 2009, and they are doting parents to their seven-year-old daughter Sapphire. The operation comes shortly after Martin revealed that his wife was subjected to an upsetting robbery.

"Last night a moped swerved to the curb & passenger snatched Mrs MSE's mobile," the 48-year-old told his followers. "Shaken, I called police to report. 15mins later a kind cyclist called, he'd found it in road. We got it back… #irony thieves dump tech journo's phone as not gd enuff." [sic]

Lara also recounted the upsetting experience in a lengthy post with her followers. The TV presenter, 41, shared a photo of her phone, with a broken screen, writing: "Smashed after motorbike snatch and grab theft, but not so smashing it seems – I got it back.

The couple have been married since 2009

"Last night whilst out walking, a motorcycle swerved at speed, and the pillion rider grabbed my phone out of my hand. As I felt someone behind me, for a split second I'd thought it was an accident happening and hoped the person was okay, then by the time I could turn around my phone was gone - with terrifying pace and accuracy. So focussed on mask and hand sanitising these days, I guess I'd forgotten to be so vigilant about this.

"Obviously I was immediately grateful not to be hurt, and that my daughter wasn't there to witness it - just a bit gutted I'd lost so many photos after a series of inexplicable backup fails."

Luckily a "kind cyclist" had found the phone minutes later after the thieves had dumped it. He then rightly returned the phone to Lara and Martin. "Sam the cyclist, was an honest nice man, and returned my phone. The screen smashed, but the photos intact. Police report updated," she added.

