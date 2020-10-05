NOMINATE your Star Mum in this year's Star Women Awards 2020 Tell us ALL about the Star Mum in your life

With the ceremony now just weeks away, it's the perfect time to think about which heroines you would like to put forward for the Star Mum award, sponsored by British luxury childrenswear brand Childrensalon. Last year's recipient was Eula Valentine, the co-founder of the Merton Sickle Cell & Thalassaemia Group.

R-L: Faye Savoury, our 2019 HelloToKindness winner, host Kate Silverton and our Star Mum Eula Valentine

If you can think of the perfect 'supermum' who deserves recognition for all her hard work both at home and in the community, or perhaps someone who has overcome remarkable personal challenges, please write and tell us below, in no more than 300 words, why she deserves the prize. Entries close at midnight on October 16.

The top 20 entries in both categories will be submitted to our celebrity panel who will whittle them down to a shortlist of five names, which will then go to a public vote. Good luck!