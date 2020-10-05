SUBMIT your #HellotoKindness nominee in this year's Star Women Awards 2020 Tell us ALL about the kindest person in your life

The #hellotokindness Award builds on our popular campaign to make social media a gentler, kinder place and campaigns against online negativitiy.

If you can think of someone who embodies the spirit of kindness – perhaps someone who spreads cheer in the community or offers support to those who need it; or perhaps a person who champions a greener planet – then please think about nominating them.

HELLO!'s Editor-in-Chief reveals what kindness means to her at 2019's Star Women Awards

Last year's winner was entrepreneur Faye Savory, who created BearHug gift boxes which deliver the comfort of a well-meaning hug without the need to be there in person.

To nominate someone for the #hellotokindness award, please write and tell us below, in no more than 300 words, why she deserves the prize alongisde a recent photograph of her. Entries close at midnight on October 16.

The top 20 entries in both categories will be submitted to our celebrity panel who will whittle them down to a shortlist of five names, which will then go to a public vote. Good luck!