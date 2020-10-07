Claudia Winkleman reveals unusual phobia that interferes with her marriage The Strictly star is married to film producer Kris Thykier

Claudia Winkleman is usually notoriously private when it comes to her personal life – but over the last week, she has shared some intimate details about her marriage, and her latest revelation is particularly candid.

The Strictly Come Dancing host revealed that she has such a phobia of water, she won't go near her husband, film producer Kris Thykier, if he's guzzled down a glass.

"I don’t like or believe in water, I won’t have it… I’ve never knowingly had water, I don’t like it," she confessed on podcast Off The Menu.

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman shares her secrets with HELLO!

"When people drink it, like my husband drinks great amounts of water, and I really like him but it’s problematic... He’s glugging… I don’t think so."

Explaining her distaste for H2O further, Claudia continued: "Imagine you’re on a date - I’ve been with the same man for 100 years – and he’s sitting there and he’s like, 'I don’t know what to have, what are you going to have? Maybe we should have the same thing.’

The TV star is married to producer Kris Thykier

"And someone comes round and says, 'Would you like some water?' And he goes, ‘Yeah, sure.’ And they give him a pint glass of water and he drinks the whole thing. Are you going to want to kiss this man or more? No!"

Really going into detail about her unusual fear, she added: "A wet mouth with a big fleshy tongue that is covered in liquid. I want a dry, shrivelled up little man, I want to sleep with (The Simpsons) Mr. Burns, he doesn’t drink water. I want him at the table. Just don’t like liquid, I don’t like wine, there’s all kinds of stuff, is this too weird?"

It was only last week that the 48-year-old, who is preparing to return to our screens later this month, confessed she puts "too much pressure on herself" to get intimate every 48 hours with her husband of 20 years. The couple share children Jake, 17, Matilda, 14, and Arthur, nine.

