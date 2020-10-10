Jennifer Aniston is unrecognisable in photos revealing incredible transformation The Friends star took part in a viral challenge

Jennifer Aniston is normally picture-perfect so when she took on the challenge of a bizarre makeover her fans went wild.

The Friends star took part in the viral gender face swap challenge over the summer and shared the incredible results on Instagram.

Jennifer posted a series of photos of herself as her character Rachel Green from the hit sitcom - but transformed into her male alter-ego Richard Green.

She wrote: "Had to," alongside the funny transformations.

Jennifer Aniston shared photos of herself as Richard Green!

The face swap challenge kept everyone entertained during the lockdown, with other famous faces taking part including Piers Morgan, Ellie Goulding and Miley Cyrus.

With the lockdown eased Jennifer no longer has to isolate at her home in Beverly Hills and the actress was even able to attend the socially-distanced Emmy awards in September.

She had been nominated for Best Leading Actress for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show, which went to Zendaya, who at 24 made history as the youngest-ever winner.

She also recently sent fans wild when she reunited with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont Highland and things got very flirty, thanks to the script.

Jennifer, 51, didn't hold back when she acted out a scene from the 1982 cult teen movie and had to drool over her former husband, 56.

"Hi Brad [Hamilton]," she said seductively. "You know how cute I always thought you were. You're so sexy. Will you come to me."

Even when they weren't acting Jennifer and Brad were more than cordial with one another and enjoyed a cute meet and greet before the read.

Jennifer recently reunited with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer has been keeping herself as busy as ever over recent months but made a shock revelation about her career during an interview on the Smartless podcast - hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.

Jennifer was asked what she would do if she stepped down from acting and she was very quick with her response.

"Interior design," she said. "I love it. It's my happy place. It’s really a happy place for me."

