Jennifer Lopez shares never-before-seen picture of twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t resist taking a stroll down memory lane when she posted an adorable throwback photo of her twins Emme and Max.

The mum-of-two gave fans a sneak peek of a never-before-seen picture she'd taken of her son and daughter, who are now twelve.

"Everything," she simply captioned the sweet Instagram snap - shared in the summer - of Emme and Max snuggled up on the sofa from a few years ago.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez and family have a dance party in their basement

While she didn’t clarify when the photo was taken, the twins only look about four or five-years-old.

Jennifer, 51 - who is engaged to pro baller Alex Rodriguez, 45 - posted the photo during the COVID-19 lockdown when she was busy making the most of family time.

Jennifer shared the snuggly snap of her twins

The couple, along with her children and Alex's two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, twelve, spent quarantine at their Hamptons mansion and enjoyed family days at the beach, taking bike rides, and even documenting dance parties in their basement.

Not that they didn't have some business to take care off too! Jennifer was working on her new collaboration with Maluma and Emme just became a published author with her daily prayer book, LORD HELP ME.

Emme and Max are now 12 years old

Jennifer shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she is still close to.

She feels fortunate that her children and Alex's bonded right away and she told People magazine: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away.

[It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.'"

Alex is due to officially become Emme and Max’s stepdad when he eventually marries their mum. They had to postpone their nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic, but hope their new plans will be bigger and better!

