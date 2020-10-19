David Walliams shares adorable never-before-seen childhood photo The Britain's Got Talent judge as you've never seen before!

Fans of David Walliams were in for a treat on Monday morning! Ahead of his appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, the 49-year-old shared a never-before-seen throwback photo of himself as a baby with his grandmother.

"David's episode of 'Who Do You Think You Are?' is on BBC One tonight at 9pm. This is David with his grandmother," the caption read.

There is no denying that the adorable tot in the photo is the Britain's Got Talent judge, with many fans commenting on the similarities. "We all see David looks so cute during his baby age. I guess his lovely son also looks like him," said one, while another joked: "Haven't changed a bit."

In the upcoming episode, which was filmed seven months ago, viewers will see David discover two very "emotional" stories about his family history. He learns that his father's grandfather, who fought in the First World War, was stricken with shell-shock and spent the rest of his life in a Mental Health Hospital.

"It's just a very sad story. Although I think he was very well cared for later in life, it's not something you would wish on anybody," he explained.

The BGT judge shared this throwback snap on Instagram

"I'm sure that there were many other men who had the same experience. Those signing up to fight in France in 1914 did not know what hell was awaiting them there.

"Even if you were lucky to get out alive, it was very likely that you'd be affected for the rest of your life by the trauma of being in these terrible battles."

The star will discover two emotional stories about his family history

The second story was about the TV star's grandmother on his mother's side and her grandfather, who was a blind showman. His grandmother had never told him about her family's history as she felt ashamed of their humble beginnings.

"It was emotional, because those lives are so different from my own, and so difficult too," David said. "Neither life was enviable. Obviously, ending up in a Mental Health Hospital after being shell-shocked is hellish, and as for the showman, being blind, especially then, must have been hard."

