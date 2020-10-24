Katya Jones' love life: who has the Strictly star dated? Katya is partnered with Nicola Adams on this year's Strictly

Since joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, Katya Jones has already become one of the show's most popular dancers. This year, she's making history as one half of Strictly's first ever same-sex pairing alongside boxer Nicola Adams.

Talent aside, the 31-year-old was also famously married to her fellow Strictly pro, Neil Jones. The couple were married for six years before calling it quits in August 2019. But who else has Katya dated? We investigate…

Igor Astafiev

Dancer Igor Astafiev dated Katya when the pair both lived in Russia and has claimed that the Strictly star was his first true love. When she left for the UK, he was so heartbroken that he quit dancing altogether.

Neil Jones

Katya and Neil tied the knot in August 2013, after five years of dating. Katya, who started dancing when she was just six years old in Russia, first got close to Neil way back in 2008 when they competed together in Blackpool.

Together they went on to win the World Professional Latin Showdance Championships in 2015 and were crowned the British National Professional Champions four times before appearing together on Strictly.

They split in August 2019 and announced the sad news in a joint statement that read: "Hi everyone. As our fans and loyal supporters, you are really important to us and so we wanted to let you know some news. After 11 years we have made the mutual decision to separate.

Katya and Neil split after six years of marriage

"We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together. Our shared love of dance means we will keep working and dancing together as well as exploring individual projects. No matter what we do we will always support and respect each other.

"We wish one another every happiness and we will remain the best of friends. We are really looking forward to getting back to the ballroom and can't wait to keep on dancing. Lots of love from us both xx."

Seann Walsh

Katya was partnered with the comedian during 2018's series of Strictly Come Dancing and the pair were pictured kissing during a night out, which shocked the nation.

Katya addressed the mistake publicly on It Takes Two alongside Seann, saying: "I can't apologise enough to everyone who it hurt and involved. But, the main thing, me and Neil are absolutely fine and that's what matters to me the most right now and focusing on my job and doing it as professionally as I can."

Seann Walsh and Katya were paired up in 2018

Post-marriage

Since announcing her split from Neil, Katya has remained tight-lipped about her love life, while Neil has a new girlfriend, Luisa Eusse. However, the Russian star has been photographed wearing her wedding ring and still keeps the handle 'Mrs Kat Jones' on Instagram.

"I wear it all the time," she told The Sun last year. "It's too pretty to take it off. And it was probably expensive. I don't want to lose it so it stays on my finger. It's a beautiful ring." She continued: "I don't have a problem with wearing it so I don't see why anyone else should."

