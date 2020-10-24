GMB's Ranvir Singh makes emotional confession about family life ahead of Strictly debut The Good Morning Britain star is competing in the 2020 series of Strictly

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh is getting ready to put on her dancing shoes on Strictly Come Dancing, and her eight-year-old son Tushaan can't wait to watch her shine on the popular BBC One dance show.

The 43-year-old is incredibly private about her family life, but ahead of her Strictly debut, she opened up about life as a single mum and confirmed that she had split up from her husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal.

Chatting to Woman And Home magazine, she said: "It's hard work being a working single parent.

"I struggle with an enormous amount of guilt with my son and not being there when he goes to school. We're very attached to one another because it's just me and him."

She added: "I do get quite tearful sometimes and I worry he's going to hate me when he grows up because I was never there."

Ranvir has always kept her former relationship private and it is understood that they separated several years ago.

The star works on GMB, as well as ITV's Tonight and ITN. The mother-of-one has also starred on Loose Women as one of their new anchors, much to the delight of fans.

Ranvir Singh opened up about her family life in a rare interview

Ranvir is one of the many new celebrity contestants set to impress on the dance floor on this year's Strictly and has been partnered up with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. The pair will be dancing to a Beyoncé hit for their first dance on Saturday night.

The presenter recently opened up about her GMB co-star's advice, including Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins, who have both appeared on the BBC One dance show.

The GMB star is following Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins on Strictly

"They were all really supportive," she told HELLO!. "Kate had a good bit of advice: she said I should really commit to the training, that there's a lot of laughter, but that it's important to hit the ground running with the training and absorb what I'm being told."

On her son's reaction, she added: "You should have seen his little face – it lit up. I should have videoed it. "He was so excited. I said we were going to have to keep it a secret together, which made it even more exciting."

