Len Goodman looks incredible in throwback photo from the seventies Fans will be delighted by the then-and-now photos

Len Goodman has been waltzing across the ballroom dancing scene since he was 20-years-old and a throwback photo from his competition days shows he's always looked good in a tuxedo and bowtie.

The 76-year-old looks incredibly dapper in the black-and-white photo taken in 1970 when he was 25-years-old.

Len - who hosts Holiday of a Lifetime but stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing - sported a full head of dark hair as he elegantly posed with his dance partner, Cherry Kingston.

He still looks great today but says he’s hung up his dance shoes for good and not for the reason you might think.

Len told the Mirror: "If I'm at a dinner dance and get up with my wife, men come up and say, 'Will you dance with my wife? She would love it.' But if I dance with one that opens the floodgates."

Len dances with his partner in 1970

Len has spent his entire adult life living and breathing dance. He first took it up after recuperating from a broken foot, explaining:

"When I was 20, I broke my foot playing five-a-side. The doctor recommended ballroom dancing as a way of recuperating. Ballroom dancing was great for me; it was the first thing I found that I was good at."

Len was a judge on Strictly Come Dancing for years

He revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! how he stays fit and healthy, crediting staying active, stretching, and a balanced diet.

Not that he doesn’t treat himself now and then.

"What you have got to do is to educate your palette to eating fish and chicken, rather than you know, bacon sandwiches. I love a bacon sandwich – I will have one. If we are somewhere and someone says 'shall we have a bacon sandwich?', I will have one.

"I am not precious about it, but it will once every two months or once every six weeks or whatever, I won't have one every day."

