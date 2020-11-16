Dan Walker tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight, but on Sunday, the BBC Breakfast star gave fans an extremely rare glimpse into his family day out.

Taking to his Instagram page to shares two photos, the presenter enjoyed a gorgeous sunny day out with his family at Redmires Reservoirs in Sheffield. One of the pictures showed a group of people walking in full view of the beautiful landmark, while the other snap taken was of the family's pet dog Winnie following their muddy walk.

MORE: Dan Walker shares hilarious photo of parents - and his fans can relate!

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's Dan Walker makes embarrassing on-air mistake

"Lovely family wander up at Redmires in Sheffield today," the 43-year-old remarked. "Winnie got a bit muddy and did not enjoy the bath on our return."

MORE: Dan Walker shares details of 'awkward' encounter with Prince Philip

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Beautiful family." Another remarked: "Such a gorgeous spot. Especially at that time of day." A third post read: "Awww!! Winnie looks adorable!"

Dan shared this snap from the family walk

Dan is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

MORE: Dan Walker and Louise Minchin as you've never seen them before

The doting dad has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009.

He also posted an image of his dog Winnie

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.