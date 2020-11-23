Motsi Mabuse melts hearts with rare photo of husband Evgenij ahead of Strictly return The couple married in 2017

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has delighted her followers after posting a romantic snap with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk.

"Home office, I am actually working lol!! #mondaymotivation. What I love most about my home is who I share it with!! #loveandlight," she gushed in the caption alongside a selfie of the couple, who were seen sharing a sweet embrace.

Fans rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Love is in the air." Another remarked: "Beautiful! [heart emoji]." A third person said: "True love."

WATCH: Motsi Mabuse shares adorable video of daughter and husband

The 39-year-old star married her former dance partner Evgenij back in 2017, and they run a dance school together in Germany, where the mum-of-one has been based for over 20 years. They are proud parents to a two-year-old daughter.

In June, Motsi and Evgenij celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with the judge sharing some rare wedding snaps with her fans. "There is no remedy for love but to love more. Happy anniversary Mr @evgenijvoznyuk!!!! Through thick and thin, you and me!!! #anniversary," she said at the time.

Meanwhile, the picture on Monday comes shortly after the TV star was forced to miss out on Strictly for two weeks. She had to quarantine at home following an urgent trip to Germany, and was subsequently replaced by professional Anton du Beke.

The Strictly star shared this cute snap with her husband

Over the weekend, host Claudia Winkleman confirmed Motsi would be returning on Saturday, saying: "We've missed you so much - we can't wait to see you next week."

"I have enjoyed the show. It's been amazing," said Motsi. "Well done, you guys have done so well. You can be proud of yourself. Every single one of you."

