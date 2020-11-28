Anton du Beke tells Shirley Ballas what he really thinks about giving up his judging seat The professional dancer stood in for Motsi Mabuse for two weeks

In her new HELLO! video diary, Shirley Ballas speaks to Anton du Beke about his stint on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel.

MORE: Shirley Ballas reveals secret injury that's causing 'immense pain'

Anton filled in for Motis Mabuse for two weeks – but now she's back! Catching Anton after his final turn in the judges' seat last week, Shirley found out how he really feels about Motsi's return… Watch the video below.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anton du Beke tells Shirley Ballas how he feels about Motsi Mabuse's return

Shirley also caught up with Craig Revel Horwood, who had a very surprising reaction to Anton's temporary role – and we can't believe which famous face he compared him to. Check out the clip above.

MORE: Shirley Ballas reveals lockdown with boyfriend Danny Taylor has been "a learning curve"

Check back next week for Shirley's video diary.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.