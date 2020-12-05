Ant McPartlin makes rare comment on relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett The TV star has been dating Anne-Marie since 2018

Ant McPartlin gave viewers a very rare insight into his relationship and home life with Anne-Marie Corbett on Friday.

The TV star, who has been dating the former PA since 2018, made a sweet comment during Friday's grand finale of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Ant, along with co-star Declan Donnelly, was talking to castle campmate and finalist Jordan North during his final Bushtucker trial, when the trio started talking about happy places.

After Jordan asked the presenter where his was, Ant replied: "At home with my girlfriend and the kids." Jordan said back, "Oh, that's lovely!"

Dec, however, had a different happy place. The father-of-one admitting his was the stadium, St James Park, home of his beloved Newcastle United Football Club.

Ant rarely discusses his personal life in public and prefers to keep his relationship private. But he and Anne-Marie have often been spotted together, along with Anne-Marie's two children, since they began dating in 2018.

Ant and Anne-Marie started dating in 2018

Shortly after it was announced that Ant's marriage to Lisa Armstrong had come to an end, Anne-Marie was pictured outside their home. Then in June, news then broke that Ant and his former PA had struck up their relationship following a break from his career after his drink-driving conviction.

A year later, Ant explained to The Sun that neither were looking for love, following the breakdown of their relationships: "We were going through turmoil. It was the last thing on either of our minds to get into a relationship. But then we were like 'This felt so good, why deny it.'"

Ant moved in with his girlfriend in 2018 and the couple bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon. Anne-Marie has two children from a previous relationship, and now the couple are also proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble.

