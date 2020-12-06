Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos The Vogue hitmaker attended Rochester Adams High School before becoming a pop sensation

Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon is often compared to her famous mum, and their resemblance is uncanny in unearthed photos of the singer during her time at high school.

The pop sensation – who is renowned for her blonde hair – looked almost unrecognisable as a brunette in pictures from her year book, which have been colourised by MyHeritage.

The Vogue hitmaker attended Rochester Adams High School, Michigan, where she was a straight-A student, and a member of both the drama club and the cheerleading squad.

VIDEO: Madonna enjoys time with all six of her children

Madonna left school in 1974, going on to receive a dance scholarship at the University of Michigan. The singer later dropped out of college to relocate to New York, which saw her kick-start her career.

The singer is a doting mum to Lourdes, an aspiring dancer, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon.

Madonna in her school year book

The mother-of-six gave an insight into her relationship with her firstborn while talking to Vogue, admitting that she doesn't have the ambition she did due to her upbringing and social media, but that her daughter was "insanely talented."

She said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

The Holiday singer looks just like her daughter Lourdes

The Holiday hitmaker added: "And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.'

"I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do.

"You just have to keep going. But does she have the same drive that I have? No. But she also has a mother, and I didn't. She grew up with money, and I didn't. So everything is going to be different. But what can I do? I can't fixate on it. I just have to do my best."

Madonna with four of her six children

Madonna is also mum to son Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The singer adopted David Banda in 2006, Mercy James in 2009, and twins Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017, from Malawi.

The supportive mum moved her family to Lisbon, Portugal, so that David could pursue his promising football career.

She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue, revealing that she could see herself in David the most.

She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

