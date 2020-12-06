Ruth Langsford has saved Christmas – or at least made the preparations a lot easier – thanks to a tip she posted on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning presenter uploaded a video which showed an ironing board set up in what appeared to be her living room.

She then panned the camera from one end to the other, showing two rolls of Christmas paper (one red and one gold) as well as a Sellotape dispenser and scissors.

Ruth captioned the short clip: "Ironing board’s up... let the wrapping commence! My top Xmas tip... use your ironing board to wrap presents... standing or sitting you can create the best height for you... your back will thank me!! #christmas #wrapping."

The 60-year-old's post quickly garnered hundreds of comments from grateful fans who wanted to express how much they appreciated the idea.

One wrote: "You read my mind! Earlier today the dreaded thought of wrapping on the bed filled me with utter dread & memories of the backaches I endure every year! So thank you for this fantastic tip."

A second agreed, adding: "What a brilliant idea… I’ve never thought of that but it’s perfect. Thank you."

Ruth is getting ready for the festive season

Other followers agreed, commenting: "What a great idea," "This is genius," and: "I love this!"

Another, meanwhile, chimed in to say that they had been following Ruth's advice for a while, commenting: "Heard you say this on This Morning years ago and have done this ever since! Thank you, it makes it so much easier!!"

Mum-of-two Ruth is clearly feeling festive, as just a day earlier she showed off her garden Christmas decorations.

Posting on her Instagram stories on Saturday, Ruth shared a video of her adorable dog Maggie enjoying the outdoors.

A tall, silver candle lantern could be seen in the background, complete with a Christmassy red bow. How festive!

