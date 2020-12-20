Michaela Strachan on being cancer free after brave battle with breast cancer The TV presenter is appearing in Chris & Michaela - Under the Christmas Sky

Chris & Michaela - Under the Christmas Sky is airing on Sunday afternoon and it'll be the perfect weekend programme when it's cold outside. Viewers will no doubt will be pleased to see Michael Strachan and Chris Packham back together once again for the BBC show.

MORE: Michaela Strachan returns to Autumnwatch 2020 after lockdown disruption

One of the show's presenters, Michaela Strachan, had a difficult few years after bravely facing breast cancer. The TV presenter went on to have a double mastectomy at the beginning of 2014 after receiving the diagnosis.

Michaela bravely opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in 2014

Speaking to You magazine at the time, Michaela spoke of her emotion at being advised to have the operation. "The tears started to roll as my doctor tried to tell me what would happen next," she said. "But I only took in every fifth word or so. The one word that registered was 'cancer'."

She continued: "I couldn't get my head around the fact that on Monday morning I'd been apparently healthy, by Tuesday I had cancer, and by Wednesday I was talking about a double mastectomy."

MORE: All you need to know about Autumnwatch presenter Michaela Strachan's love life

MORE: Autumnwatch star Chris Packham was 'horrified' at thought of stepdaughter Megan following in his footsteps

MORE: Chris Packham talks proudly of step-daughter Megan McCubbin's Springwatch debut

Michaela is back on our screens!

Thankfully, after a challenging few years, Michaela is now cancer and drug free. In 2019, she spoke to iN10 about her journey and how she even came off medication early. "I took myself off it because I wanted to start 2019 drug-free," she explained. "I think a lot of these figures, like five years, aren't definite and mentally I wanted to go into the year not taking Tamoxifen."

She also assured: "I've had the six-monthly check-ups and the risk of something coming back is so low. Everyone can be unlucky and get a second bout of cancer that’s not connected, but the chance of my particular cancer coming back is very slim." We're so pleased that it was good news for Michaela, and we can't wait to see her back on Under the Christmas Sky!

Chris & Michaela - Under the Christmas Sky airs Sunday at 4.50pm on BBC Two.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.