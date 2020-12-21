Hoda Kotb reveals she's 'so sad' about heartbreaking family situation as Christmas nears The Today Show host opened up about her family

Hoda Kotb is all of us this holiday season! The Today Show host, very relatably, won't be having a large family gathering for her Christmas festivities this year.

"Christmas will be very intimate for us. It will probably be just me, Joel and the girls. It's so sad man, to think about that because we are always together," Hoda lamented.

Despite not being physically with the rest of her family due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the host says she remains grateful that she has the technology to stay connected despite the distance. "We'll do a Christmas morning on Zoom," she says during the sweet clip posted to the Today Show Twitter account.

"I'm excited that we do get to sit with each other, even though it's virtually, and I just realized how fortunate we should realize we are to have that."

"And it'll be more special because Haley — she's three, so she's like, 'Santa's coming?!' She's writing all these letters; she wants to know how to spell 'Santa,' " Hoda adds.

Hoda shared her heartbreak it will likely only be her finance Joel Schiffman and her two girls for Christmas

"It's fun because Haley now sees the chimney, 'Is that where he's coming down?' So it makes it more exciting."

Hoda says they are really focusing on the giving aspect of Christmas with the smaller exchange this year which will involve only three presents from Santa. "I feel like this is a time we should be thinking more about giving," Kotb explains. "Giving, giving, giving. And we've been trying to remind ourselves and our kids about that — that Christmas isn't really about all that stuff. It should be more about giving and generosity and kindness."

While awaiting the big day, Hoda has enjoyed some very Christmas-like weather with her daughter's Haley, three, and Hope, one. After a large snowfall hit New York City this past week, she made sure to make the best of it.

Hoda shared adorable snaps of her playing in the snow with her two girls during a New York City snowstorm last week

Hoda shared photos of her afternoon antics with her little girls on Instagram and the sweet photos had some fans practically in tears.

In the snapshots, Hoda is showing Haley and Hope how to roll snowballs and her youngest is inquisitively touching the snow with her mittened hands.

Her sibling is clearly more used to the conditions as she was down on her knees making a tiny little snowman, complete with stick arms and stones for eyes. Hoda captioned the photos: "Happy snow day."

