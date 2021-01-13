Elizabeth Hurley swimsuit photoshoot faces major change as star makes revelation The Royals star founded her swimwear range, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, in 2005

Elizabeth Hurley has been back in the UK after spending several months in Riga where she shot her latest swimsuit campaign.

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder and model has now found herself unable to go ahead with her next shoot as a result of the new lockdown restrictions.

The mother-of-one got candid on Instagram as she reflected on her new normal. She wrote: "It's hard to keep your spirits up during these gloomy days of lockdown.

VIDEO: Elizabeth Hurley dances in white swimsuit

"I had a trip booked and should have been shooting my new beachwear campaign but I postponed it as it didn’t seem right to be drinking banana daquiries on the beach whilst everyone else was cooped up.

"So I'm at home, gardening and tidying my sock drawer. However, a couple of times a week we dress up, light the candles and dance it out."

Elizabeth Hurley has been held back from her latest swimwear shoot due to the pandemic

Elizabeth posted a photo of alongside the caption showing her posing with a glitterball cocktail glass, dressed in a pink dress while at home.

Elizabeth's swimwear collection features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

The model established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged 13 and upwards.

The Royals star explained why she was not shooting her new campaign

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

Elizabeth returned to the UK just in time for Christmas

To start off the day, the actress admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail.

"But it's fantastic for your digestive system." She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

