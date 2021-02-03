Katya Jones poses with rarely-seen brother – and they look so alike The Strictly star took to Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones has shared a rare photo of her brother on social media, and we can't get over how similar they look – they're practically twins!

Taking part in a fan Q&A on Instagram, the Russian dancer was asked: "Are you the eldest in your family?"

Responding with a photo that featured her older sibling, Katya wrote: "No, my brother is four years older. I miss him, we are soul mates."

Katya could be seen wearing a pretty floral jumper as she cosied up to her brother, who donned a blue shirt.

The 31-year-old often shares details about her personal life on social media, and last month, even revealed that she is currently single.

Blaming the pandemic for making dating near impossible right now, Katya shared a gorgeous selfie with the caption: "I'm sorry, but how can anyone single find somebody during these times?"

She added: "It's been almost a year! Three lockdowns when we aren’t allowed to go outside, bars and restaurants aren’t open. And when we do go anywhere, we have to wear masks!"

Katya even shared her ingenious mask design idea, writing: "I mean, I might have to get a mask saying: 'I have an amazing personality.' Really."

She also made it clear that she was not a fan of dating apps, which are what most people looking for love during the coronavirus pandemic have had to rely on.

"Dating apps not for me. I'm an old romantic. I need human interaction," Katya explained.

"What do my fellow singlers do?" she queried, adding: "Go on then, hit me up with your best chat lines."

