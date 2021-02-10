Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian looks identical to model mum in new photo The couple are proud parents to their children

Talk about doing a double-take! Gisele Bündchen's daughter looks so much like her famous mum in a new picture that it was difficult to tell them apart.

The Brazilian model's little girl Vivian, eight, has got her mother's beachy, blonde hair and pretty features and despite the fact she was hidden behind a face mask in their recent snapshot together, there was no denying the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.

Gisele was posing with the two children - Vivian and Benjamin, 11 - she shares with pro-baller, Tom Brady.

The family were taking selfies at the event where Tom won his seventh Super Bowl.

It's not the first time the resemblance between mother-daughter has been recognised.

Even behind a mask Vivian's resemblance to her mum was clear

Gisele recently recreated one of her old modelling shots with her mini-me little girl, and shared the finished result on Instagram.

In side-by-side photos, Gisele was pictured lying back on a horse during a photoshoot from 20 years ago, while Vivian recreated the pose in present day.

"Having a flashback from 20 years ago with my sweet little angel #tbt #2001-2021," Gisele, 40, wrote.

Gisele's eight-year-old daughter is her double

While she portrays perfection when it comes to her parenting, Gisele has been honest about adjusting to becoming a mum and revealed to People magazine: "I kind of lost myself."

She added: "Things can be looking perfect on the outside, but you have no idea what’s really going on."

Vivian recently recreated one of her mum's modelling photos

Gisele decided to lift the lid on her vulnerabilities in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful and said: " It made me realize, everything I’ve lived through, I would never change, because I think I am who I am because of those experiences."

Tom with his three children and wife Gisele

Gisele not only shares her two children with Tom, but is also a stepmother to her husband's son, Jack, who he had with actress Bridget Moynahan.

The star calls him her "bonus" child and adores her role in his life too.

