Salma Hayek shares hilarious pole dancing video

Salma Hayek has shared a hilarious new video of herself pole dancing at what appears to be an American diner.

Dressed in all black, the A-lister could be seen with her foot propped up on a red stool as she holds onto to a pole.

"My version of pole dancing after eating a hotdog with jalapeños," wrote Salma, much to the delight of fans, who flocked to the comment section to gush about the actress' post.

"Always gorgeous!" exclaimed one.

"Wow!" added another, with a third saying: "I love it!" Dozens more left flame emojis.

The 54-year-old's post comes a day after she floored fans again when she shared an incredible throwback photo of herself sporting a fierce red lip.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet in a plunging LBD and with her jet black hair looking glossy and straight, Salma looked flawless.

Once again, fans were quick to shower Salma with sweet comments.

"Bold and beautiful!" wrote one.

"Wear red more often, I'm begging you," added another, with a third saying: "Timeless beauty."

Earlier in the week, Salma posted a fabulous snap of herself cosied up to Penelope Cruz.

Both women seemed to have a filter that lightened their eyes just a touch, which accentuated their matching accessories.

Salma captioned the snap: "How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens" and added the hashtag "BFF" for best friends forever.

One fan commented: "Two most beautiful women in the world," while many wrote "beautiful."

Salma has taken to an occasional chat and stroll in London recently, where presumably her and Penelope's photo was taken.

She recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location that ended at the end of January.

