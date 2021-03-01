Louise Minchin has reached an impressive new milestone, just months after sustaining her horrific foot injury which saw her take a temporary break from presenting BBC Breakfast.

Taking to her social media pages over the weekend, the 52-year-old revealed that she was up and running again as she took part in her first Couch to 5K - a running plan for beginners.

Alongside a snap of herself embarking on her trek, Louise wrote: "First run after my foot op, whoop whoop. Started @_couchto5k."

The respected journalist recently explained she first sustained the injury when she was training for the "epic extreme triathlon Norseman" in the summer of 2019. However, in December, Louise was forced to take some time off work for her operation.

On how she injured her foot, she told Decathlon's The Power of Ten podcast last week: "The short story is that I ran up Snowdon… ran down Snowdon because I was training for the Norseman, which is an extreme triathlon, and stopped my watch because obviously the run is over when you stop your watch, isn't it?

Louise has revealed she has started to run again

"And I went over my ankle on the curb… just as I was walking to the car… and I went over and it sort of crumpled."

Louise previously wrote about her condition, in which she detailed the severity of her injury and the uncertainty over when she would make her return to the red sofa.

"For me, this next year is going to be about going right back to basics," she wrote in Cheshire Life in December. "I am going to have learn to run all over again after an injury forced me to take a long break from exercise and for once, sit on the sofa with my feet up to recover. The rest has been a long time coming.

Louise has been on breakfast TV for over 15 years

"I am the proud owner of a reconstructed ligament, but I had no idea how painful, nor how debilitating it would be," she said of her operation.

"Being on crutches has given me a very stark sense of perspective of how lucky I am. There is also a sense of uncertainty: I don't know is how long it will take me to recover, and when I will be able to run again."

