Christie Brinkley has received a long-overdue makeover, and she couldn't wait to show off the results.

The supermodel, 62, took to Instagram to display her new look and her followers agreed she looked fabulous.

In the photo, Christie was looking in a mirror and wearing a cute pair of overalls. She looked fresh-faced and incredibly youthful as she revealed: "I got my first haircut that I haven’t done myself in a year! It feels great! I hope I’ll be able to make it look good on my own!

"I'm kind of getting Jane Fonda Klute 2021 vibes. ( if I do say so myself!) #newhair #newhaircut #hairstyles #nomakeup. Thanks @owenhould and @sailorbrinkleycook."

Christie's shorter layered look drew plenty of compliments as her fans wrote: "Pretty cut. Highlights your gorgeous cheekbones. Makes your eyes a focal point," and, "I adore this on you. Layers galore but so light. Any hairstyle you can do. You're such a chameleon."

Christie loved her new look - and so did her fans

The star's model daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, also commented and told her mum: "I love it."

Just like most people, Christie hasn't been able to visit the hair salon due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but even though she's had her vaccination, she still wasn't venturing out.

Christie normally sports a much longer look

One of her followers remarked that it must have been nice to get out and have some normalcy and Christie wrote: "He actually came to us.

"He just got tested for a big job so he knew he was safe and we also were tested so he cut our hair in our kitchen. And we all wore masks. I’m not letting down my guard now .... we're so close to the finish line."

