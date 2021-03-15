Kim Kardashian divides fans after North West straightens her hair North, seven, posed for the pictures showing off her long straight hair with two 90s-styles pigtails

Kim Kardashian has divided fans after straightening her eldest daughter's hair.

North, seven, posed for the pictures showing off her long straight hair with two 90s-styles pigtails.

But fans were split over the look, which Kim had captioned "my pretty girl," with many calling her "adorable" but others suggesting Kiim was "ruining her curls."

"Why did you straighten her hair?" asked one fan.

MORE: Kim Kardashian teases 'next chapter' as she poses in risqué underwear

Kim captioned the snap "my pretty girl"

Kim's family were big fans though, with sister Kourtney replying: "Mine!"

The reality star is mom to North, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, 21 months, with estranged husband Kanye West.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's new photo of son Saint leaves fans doing a double-take

READ: The Kardashian-Jenners' homes are astonishing: Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, more

North recently welcomed a new member to their family, after persuading her mom to adopt a pet bearded dragon.

The family recently welcomed a newcomer to the fold

Sharing the news on Instagram, the famous mum posted a series of snaps of her eldest daughter North holding their new pet - named Speed – who even has its own custom-made Skims collection!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star penned: "Meet the newest member of our family...Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me!

"Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!

"Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel (Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!). North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together it’s kinda cute!"

Kim and Kanye have four children

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in late February.

The decision comes months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage.

Kim, 40, filed documents in February through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed. Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.

Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014 after being pals for years.

This will be Kim's third divorce; she was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and married Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This is Kanye's first divorce.

Read more HELLO! US stories here