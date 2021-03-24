Lara Spencer shares epic GMA throwback with Sam Champion and Josh Elliot 'I love when a photo pops up in your phone memories that takes you back,' said Lara

Good Morning America anchor Lara Spencer has shared an epic throwback with former co-anchors Sam Champion and Josh Elliot.

"I love when a photo pops up in your phone memories that takes you back to that exact moment," shared Lara, "and makes you smile so hard it hurts."

She added: "Love you guys," and added the hashtags "half king" and "GMA brothers."

"The GMA good old days, miss this crew!" shared one fan as one fan called them the "all star team."

Fans loved this amazing throwback

Josh hosted the morning show with Lara in 2011, and in 2012 the two moved to Good Afternoon America.

Sam was the morning show's weatherman for many years until he moved to The Weather Channel in 2013, at which time Ginger Zee replaced him.

He returned in 2019 to cover Ginger's maternity cover, and now contributes to ABC News.

Lara is married to Rick McVey

Lara, 51, stepped back as a full time GMA anchor in 2018 to launch her own production company, DuffKat Media, named after her teenage children Duff and Kate.

She wed Rick McVey in September 2018 after they were set up on a blind date. They married in Vail, Colorado, and in 2020 celebrated two years of marriage with a gorgeous throwback on social media.

"Two years. Two pictures. Two people who feel blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary honey. I love you ," Lara posted.

Sam, 59, lives with his husband

It was Lara's second marriage, after she married real estate broker and former reporter David Haffenreffer, with whom she welcomed her two children.

Lara and Rick are also parents to three pet pooches.

Sam, 59, lives in Manhattan with his husband Rubem Robierb, who works as an artist.

He often delights fans by sharing snaps on social media from his stunning rooftop garden.