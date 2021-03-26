Tracee Ellis Ross shares rare photo with famous mother Diana Ross The actress is Diana's second eldest child

Tracee Ellis Ross has a very famous mother, singer Diana Ross, and to mark her mum's 77th birthday, she shared a very rare picture of them together.

In the dreamy snap, the Black-ish star stands alongside the I'm Coming Out singer as the sun acted as the perfect filter.

Both of the glamorous women were wearing were wearing elegant tops and glitzy drop earrings. Tracee opted for some hoops, while Diana rocked a large straight pair.

"OH HOW I LOVE YOU MAMA ~ happy birthday," the star wrote as her caption.

The post drove many fans wild, as it received over 150,000 likes within three hours. Referencing one of Diana's other major hits, The Boss, one fan wrote: "Happy birthday to the BOSS!"

Another added: "So much queen energy in this post," while a third posted: "Not y'all being fine like this! Blessed!!!! Happy birthday to the [crown emoji]."

Diana turned 77 today

Paying tribute to the songstress, another fan wrote: "Happy birthday to the original DIVA!!"

Tracee is Diana's second eldest child, and she had her while married to music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. Diana and Robert divorced in 1977.

Diana is also the mother to daughters Rhonda Suzanna Silberstein, from a relationship with Motown CEO Berry Gordy and Chudney Lane Silberstein, also from her marriage with Robert.

Tracee is Diana's second eldest child

The Ain't No Mountain High Enough singer also has two sons, Ross Arne and Evan Olav, from her marriage to Norwegian shipping magnate Arne Naess Jr.

Tracee is known for shows like Black-ish and Girlfriends and for delivering killer fashion looks. The star recently posed up a storm in a striking red jumpsuit, which featured black panels with the lyrics to Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The star also managed to get her furniture to suit the look, as she styled it out on a red chaise lounge.

"Okay the whole fit is…" wrote one fan, finishing their comment with several flame emojis and another added: "Ohh come thru Tracee, killing these looks."

One fan even wrote a corny joke, as they posted: "Are you French? Because Eiffel for you!"

