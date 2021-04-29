Jana Kramer opens up about 'new normal' after split from Mike Caussin The One Tree Hill star was married for almost six years

Jana Kramer has returned to Instagram one week after revealing she has split from her husband Mike Caussin.

The One Tree Hill star took to her Stories to reveal she is trying to find a "new normal" after the demise of her almost six-year marriage.

"Hey guys, it feels weird to be back on here," she began, before thanking fans for their support. "I have to start getting used to my new normal and, I guess, forgive me for not really knowing how to walk that yet.

WATCH: Jana Kramer opens up about 'new normal' after split from husband

"You know, I'm really just trying to dive into books and my therapist and not put a band-aid on things because in order to fully grow, you have to grieve and heal," Jana continued, noting in the video's caption that she "meant to say in order to heal you need to grieve".

She added: "So I'm trying to just be really mindful of that and not distract myself with this, that and other. But I do wanna start getting back to having some normalcy, even in my new normal, so that's with you guys."

Jana announced her separation from Mike in a post on Instagram last week. In her divorce filing, seen by E! News, she lists her reasons for the separation as "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery".

Jana and Mike were married for almost six years

Additionally, the documents reveal that the couple entered a postnuptial agreement prior to their marriage in May 2015, and Jana's request for joint custody of their two children, Jolie Rae, five, and two-year-old son Jace Joseph. She has also asked that Mike pays alimony and covers the cost of her legal fees.

Their date of separation is listed as 20 April, just one day before Jana announced the end of her marriage on social media, in which she said in part: "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal."

