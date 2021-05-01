Cameron Diaz radiates beauty during surprise appearance The Charlie's Angels star lives in Beverly Hills with husband Benji Madden and their daughter

Cameron Diaz has been keeping a low profile ever since she became a mother to daughter Raddix – but she made an exception this week in order to support a worthwhile cause.

The Charlie's Angels star made her first appearance in a month on social media to model a shirt made by her friend Stella McCartney to raise money for Greenpeace UK.

Cameron radiated beauty in an image shared on her Instagram Stories, looking fresh-faced while surrounded by plants as she made sure her T-shirt, which had 'Save The Amazon' written on the front, was front and centre.

Fashion designer Stella also shared a similar image on her own Instagram account, this time Cameron wore her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Praising her friend for her support, Stella wrote: "Save the Amazon! My beautiful friend and fellow Virgo @camerondiaz wears our Stella x #Greenpeace limited-edition. Join us in protecting the Amazon from being cut down for industrial agriculture and meat production. Love you, Cam! x Stella."

Cameron has pretty much been out of the spotlight since her last film, Annie, in 2014, as she admitted she wanted to spend more time at home with her husband Benji Madden and their daughter.

Cameron looked gorgeous for her Instagram return

The actress previously gushed about motherhood on Sirius XM’s Quarantine with Bruce, saying: "Being a wife and a mother, it’s just the most, what’s the word I’m looking for? Rewarding. Thank you. I was like, it's not validating in any way it's fulfilling. That's what it is. It really has been the most fulfilling part of my life so far.

"I feel for so many mothers who can't, that have to go to work, whatever they're doing. "I feel so much for them and for their children and for all of that, but it does really take a village.

"I just feel so blessed that I get to be here now with my child and, you know, get to be the mother that I get to be. It's such a blessing it's completely privileged and, I'm just really, really grateful."

