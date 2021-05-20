Alex Rodriguez reveals reason for 'nightmares' post Jennifer Lopez split The star shared his angst

Alex Rodriguez was recently forced to watch his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, reconnect with her former flame, Ben Affleck, but there’s something else on his mind which is giving him nightmares.

The NFL slugger took to Instagram with a message for fans on Wednesday and explained what’s keeping him awake at night.

New York Yankee's ARod teased an interview with former pro baller, David Ortiz, and admitted in the caption of the clip of them discussing baseball moves that he still fears his Boston Red Sox rival.

"I still have nightmares when Big Papi @davidortiz has a bat in his hand," Alex wrote. "It’s much better watching him hold a @presidenteUSA."

His fans loved their interaction, with many urging them to get their own show together.

The interview for Alex's Youtube Channel is likely a welcome break from his personal life.

Alex had a detailed chat with his former rival

He was said to be "shocked" when Jennifer reunited with Ben and the breakup is clearly playing on his mind.

Alex recently made a statement with a "date" night photo alongside his daughters, Ella and Natasha.

He took to social media to share a wholesome family photo at the dinner table but many fans couldn't help but notice the three empty place settings and the look on his offspring's faces.

Jennifer and Alex's blended family are now divided

"Din din with my girls #DaddyDinnerDate," he captioned the image, which showed Alex offering one of his girls some food from the table, while his other daughter played on her phone.

Plenty of ARod's social media followers applauded his efforts, but many found the scene upsetting.

Jennifer and Ben have reconnected

"This makes me sad. The three empty places…JLo, Max and Emme," wrote one, referring to the singer and her twins.

Another commented: "They look sad. They miss the little ones," and hoards more said, "poor ARod," and speculated over what happened between the couple.

Jennifer and Alex announced their split in April after a two-year engagement.

