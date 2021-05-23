Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek is on long road to recovery in new health battle update Derek Draper spent over 12 months in hospital

Kate Garraway has given fans a new update on her husband Derek Draper's health battle, revealing that he is still on a long road to recovery.

Appearing on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, the Good Morning Britain presenter confessed that her spouse is still "devastated" by the effects of coronavirus and that his communication is "minimal".

She explained: "He came home on April the 7th so we're a few weeks into it now. How is he? Look, he's devastated by COVID.

"He can't really move, his communication is very minimal. There are moments where there's up, you feel you know he's in there. He has a lot of memory. But the accessing of it is very limited."

Kate, 54, then added: "He's a long way from the Derek Draper that you know Andrew but he's home and he's alive, he's asleep now." To which, host Andrew replied: "Give him all our love and all our very best wishes."

The GMB star spoke on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday

Kate's world was turned upside down when her husband Derek was admitted to hospital after contracting coronavirus in March last year. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped.

The 53-year-old has since returned to the couple's home in north London. Over the past few months, Kate - who shares two children with Derek - transformed their family home to cater to her partner's needs, including turning the downstairs office into a bedroom and renovating the bathroom into a wet room.

Kate's husband Derek has since returned home from hospital

Meanwhile, the TV star recently released a heartfelt thank you message for the support she has received over the past year. Her book, entitled The Power of Hope, became number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list – and Kate couldn't be happier.

"It makes the struggles to get the book done so worth it," she wrote. "To see and hear how it’s touching you all so much is just incredible and I've been slowly getting through and reading all your messages telling me how it's helping so many of you."

