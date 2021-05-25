Call the Midwife's Helen George reveals why she kept relationship with Jack Ashton on the down low The Call the Midwife stars met in 2016

Helen George has opened up about her romance with her former Call the Midwife co-star, Jack Ashton. The couple met when filming the BBC series in South Africa in 2016; they now live together with their three-year-old daughter Wren Ivy in the East End.

During a candid chat with Daily Mail's You Magazine, the actress - who plays nurse Trixie Franklin - confessed being in the same industry as her beau (Reverend Tom Hereward) helped.

"It's not like you have time to have hobbies at the weekends," she explained. "You're on set for a long time every day and you don't get to see many other people.

"We are like-minded people who understand the industry, the career and the long hours." Prior to their romance, Helen was married to fellow actor Oliver Boot.

The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarter-finals on Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec.

Helen George and Jack Ashton are parents to little Wren Ivy

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, the 36-year-old admitted: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."

The Birmingham-born beauty then opted to keep her romance with Jack private, particularly when she became pregnant. "It helped to have Terri Coates, our midwifery adviser, on set. There were a couple of times when I was like, 'Is this right? Is this normal?'" she shared.

Lockdown meant that they could move houses and spend more time with their little girl together. "Lockdown was a kind of weirdly enforced leave, because I hate saying no to work and I never sit down," she added.

"This was probably the longest I have spent with my daughter at home. She was just two then so we didn’t have to homeschool, thank god."

