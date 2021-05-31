Amy Robach celebrates Memorial Day with friends - but there's one thing she's missing Who forgot the invite?

Amy Robach escaped New York City for a Memorial Day weekend with family and friends - but it turns out the sun was not invited.

The GMA host shared a sweet snap of her husband Andrew Shue and pals in a stunning wood cabin, but despite being the end of May, the six were all wrapped up warm.

"Sun, we miss you terribly, but made a fire and making the most of 40s and rain on this Memorial Day Weekend," Amy captioned the post.

Later she shared a weather update for the New York region, which is expecting heavy rain and high of only 49 degrees fahrenheit.

Memorial Day weekend is a long public holiday in the US and is a time to honor and mourn the military personnel who have died during military duties.

However, it is also considered the beginning of summer, and many were left disappointed by the poor weather.

The six headed out of town for the weekend

Amy was joined by pals including Broadway star Sabrina Imamura and best friend Nikki who shared a fun video of Amy dancing in the rain, and also a picture of the four girls huddled up under blankets.

Amy's pals are also her running buddies, and earlier in the month she revealed that they were all training for the Berlin marathon.

The girls wrapped up warm

In the photo, Amy and six members of her running club looked incredibly proud of themselves as they finished up a six-mile run.

"Run club expanded and so did my heart," the star wrote.

She then revealed the group's fitness goal, as she added: "First official day of Berlin marathon training and encouraging everyone out there to grab a friend and take a walk, a run or even a stretch – or one of our favorites – you an even hit the social dance button on an @apple Watch and burn calories on the 'dance floor' aka my kitchen."

