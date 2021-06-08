Kevin McCloud has reportedly found love again four years after splitting from his wife of 23 years, Suzanna McCloud.

The Grand Designs star was photographed out and about with businesswoman Jenny Jones for the first time in the West Country, near where he lives.

The new couple are even said to be living together in a "smart Victorian terraced property" and have been seen together shopping and dining, according to The Sun.

In photos obtained by the publication, Kevin and Jenny are snapped strolling down the street with shopping bags in hand as they enjoy a day out in the sunshine.

Neither have publicly confirmed their romance but a spokeswoman for Kevin confirmed he is now divorced from interior designer Suzanna.

Kevin and his ex-wife Suzanna separated four years ago, with reports claiming Suzanna returned to their Somerset home to discover the TV personality had gone and taken all of his possessions.

Kevin McCloud has 'found love again'

The pair are yet to publicly discuss their marriage breakdown but a representative for Kevin told the Daily Mail at the time: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment."

The former couple met when Kevin was in his thirties and tied the knot in 1996, just a few years before he got his big break on Grand Designs. They share two children, Milo and Elsie. Kevin also has two children, Hugo and Grace, from previous relationships.

Kevin and his son Hugo

Kevin and Suzanna were an incredibly private couple, with Kevin previously explaining to the Daily Mail: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is.

"It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique. The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

