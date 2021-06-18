Kate Garraway has expressed her concerns that a new "pandemic of long COVID" is coming. Appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the host reflected on her personal struggles amid husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle.

The former political lobbyist has been suffering from the effects of long COVID for over a year since he first contracted the virus.

"There has been this landmark study into long COVID," she shared. "I know I have personal reasons to look into long COVID in great detail. What they've highlighted, and what I've been saying, is that we are facing another pandemic of the suffering of long COVID of which the symptoms are still unclear.

"We know that thousands if not millions have some of the symptoms, but don't know the full extent."

Kate and her family's world were turned upside down when Derek, 53, was admitted to hospital in March 2020. He was placed into an induced coma as his blood oxygen levels severely dropped after he contracted the virus. Now home, medics are unsure as to whether Derek will make a full recovery.

She added: "Part of the report says poor access to treatment is causing big problems. I can only imagine that'll get worse as pressure on the NHS is already so great, then with pressure dealing with new cases, how on earth can it be expected to help an emerging situation of long COVID."

Kate's husband Derek spent one year in hospital

In her new book, The Power Of Hope, Kate revealed she was told by a doctor that "there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery" if there is no improvement within the time frame.

She explained: "I had already waited so long. 'How long before you know more? Not how long will it take for him to recover, because you don't know if he can even recover, but how long before you might know more?'"

Of what the neurologist told her, Kate added: "After another long pause, he looked straight at me, then away. 'Well, Kate' - the first time he had used my name - 'I think it's fair to say if he is still like this after two years we will know there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery.'

"'TWO YEARS!' I screamed inside my head. Up until now I had been living by the minute, hours on the phone monitoring infection levels and statistics, trying to get a handle on where Derek was, wondering every time I went to sleep if he would still be alive in the morning."

