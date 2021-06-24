Ben Shephard has given a detailed account of his horrific injury after suffering a tumble during a football match. Appearing on Thursday's Good Morning Britain, the 46-year-old revealed he had ruptured his ACL, torn his meniscus and fractured his leg.

"I wish I'd taken a photograph of Ben who came into the dressing room with quite a get up on his leg this morning," explained co-host Susanna Reid.

Now needing to wear a brace to support his leg, Ben shared: "A few weeks ago you may remember I played in the veterans' cup - my old boys league... Without realising, I have ruptured my ACL, I've torn the meniscus and I've fractured part of my leg as well."

Surprised to hear the full extent of his injuries, Dr Hilary Jones remarked: "That's a nasty injury, that is a nasty injury." To which, Susanna teased: "Did you prescribe the brace?" "No, but I approved of it! It's not a great look, let's be honest," the medical expert replied.

Ben then went on to explain that he didn't realise how bad the injury was to begin with. "I carried on playing for 25 minutes," he added. "It turns out I severed all of my nerves which is why I carried on playing."

Ben returned to GMB on Thursday

Dr Hilary then said: "Basically, this is the ligament that holds the lower leg onto the upper leg, so it's very dramatic!" Ben replied: "It was flapping about a bit! The sad thing is it didn't affect my standard of football!"

Over the past few weeks, the dad-of-two has been enjoying some precious downtime with his family. He has also been busy filming the latest series of Tipping Point.

