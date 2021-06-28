Michael Strahan's relationship with ex-wife Jean and twin daughters The Good Morning America star is a doting father to four children

Michael Strahan's ex-wife Jean Strahan made headlines over the weekend following her arrest in New York.

The Good Morning America star married Jean on 18 July 1999 and their divorced was finalised in 2006.

During their marriage, the pair were often pictured at public events together. Michael and Jean share twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 16, who split their time between their parents' homes.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's twin daughters steal the show in fun footage

The former sports star opened up about his divorce in an interview with People, saying: "Personally, getting divorced is probably one of the toughest things I've ever gone through.

"It was also a learning experience and I learned a lot about myself and I learned a lot about a lot of the people who were around at that time and some aren't around anymore."

Jean was arrested on Friday night for allegedly harassing her former girlfriend.

GMA's Michael Strahan with ex-wife Jean

The 56-year-old allegedly appeared at the home of her former partner, despite the fact her ex had an order of protection requiring Jean to stay away, TMZ reported.

The mother-of-two was charged with criminal contempt for allegedly breaking the order of protection.

The star is currently on vacation and is believed to be with his twins – who often feature in fun videos on his Instagram account.

Michael and Jean share twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

Michael is also father to two older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, who he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

The star owns several properties but primarily lives on the Upper West Side in NY, close to the GMA studios.

The GMA star is a doting father to four children

In an interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about the area.

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as an open-plan living area, Michael's New York abode also features an outside terrace area.

