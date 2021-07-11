England fans have heaped praise on Raheem Sterling's mother and sister over the vital role they played in developing his meteoric rise in the football world.

In a re-surfaced article, which was first published in 2018, the 26-year-old's humble beginnings were revealed - a stark contrast to his current star league status.

Raheem, who comes from Brent, west London, was born in Jamaica, but he was just two years old when his dad was murdered. Shortly after, his mum Nadine travelled to England, leaving Raheem and his sister in Jamaica with their grandmother. When Raheem turned five, he and his sister moved to London to be with their mum.

The sports star started playing football when he was around ten after a mentor started a Sunday league. After scouts from Arsenal and Fulham showed a keen interest, his mother swiftly persuaded him to sign for Queen's Park Rangers.

In the Player's Tribune, Raheem wrote: "She said, 'If you go there, there's going to be 50 players who are just as good as you. You'll just be a number. You need to go somewhere where you can work your way up.'

"She convinced me to go to QPR, and it was probably the best decision I ever made. At QPR, they didn't let me slip up."

Both his mum and his sister Kima-Lee accompanied him to practises. Touching upon their selfless sacrifice, the footballer added: "But it was quite hard for my family, because my mum would never let me go to training alone. And she always had to work, so my sister would have to take me all the way out to Heathrow."

Since the touching extract emerged, several football fans were quick to applaud his family's efforts. "Huge shout out to Raheem Sterling’s mum and sister - who took him to training on three buses EVERY DAY. What a family. How people boo this guy I do not understand," one tweet read.

Another remarked: "The parents and families of many of these players are the true unsung heroes. The hours and hours of travelling and the sacrifices they make to their own lives just so their child has the best possible chance is immense." A third post read: "What an incredibly powerful and poignant tribute."

Raheem then left London at the age of 15 when he signed for Liverpool in 2010. He quickly became a teenage football sensation, forcing his way into Liverpool's first team squad in 2011. He made his debut for Liverpool in 2012 aged 17 years, becoming the third youngest player to have ever played for the club.

Three years later, Raheem was signed by Manchester City - his current team - and was picked in squad for the FIFA World Cup in 2014.

